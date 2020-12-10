Eight of 541 NBA players test positive for coronavirus (1.5%)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In initial coronavirus testing as NBA players reported to their teams, 48 of 546 players tested positive (8.8%).

The latest round of testing unsurprisingly yielded fewer positive tests.

NBA release:

Of the 541 players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 2, 8 new players have returned positive tests.

At least 110 NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus. The actual amount is almost certainly much higher.

It’s difficult to analyze these latest numbers because key information is missing.

Obviously, eight is less than 48.

However, the previous round of testing (Nov. 24-Dec. 1) covered the weeks prior, when the league wasn’t detecting cases. Anyone who tested negative between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 then tested positive now had a narrower window to contract the virus.

We also don’t know how many players that applied to. How many players got tested between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 and since Dec. 2? How many players tested positive in the previous round, recovered then were tested in this round? There’s a lot unknown about this 541-player denominator.

It’ll be more telling to compare the NBA’s next announcement, which will also cover a limited window like this one.