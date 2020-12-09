Logo Lillard: Damian Lillard tells coach he will take some half-court shots

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Logo Lillard is back this season.

Damian Lillard has halfcourt range — we’ve seen it before. After video footage of Lillard draining three-straight halfcourt shots at the Portland practice facility surfaced, Lillard was asked if he would take that shot in a game.

“It’s very possible,” Lillard said, as reported by Jamie Hudson at NBC Sports Northwest.

The #LogoLillard video your Wednesday needed pic.twitter.com/lZWURQ5mMn — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 2, 2020

Lillard told Portland coach Terry Stotts to expect some halfcourt, logo Lillard shots this season.

“I told him that I’m going to do it…” Lillard said. “Terry, he sees me in here every day. I work on my game. I address the things that I feel like I could do better, but the things that I do well, I just keep getting better at it, I spend time doing and I try to expand on that.”

Stotts responded like a coach.

“I know it’s coming. I just hope he makes it,” Stotts said.

CJ McCollum was blunter.

I told him: he do that s****, he better make it,” McCollum said. “He’s got the range. He’s been close. He’s smart enough to know when to do something like that and when not to.”

Lillard does have the range. The only other players willing to shoot from as deep as him are Stephen Curry and Trae Young. All three are pretty good about picking their spots for that (Young a little less so, but he’s, well, young).

We’re going to get to see that range tested this season.