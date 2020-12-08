Curry talks contract extension with Warriors: “Everything’s on the table…I’m fully committed”

Golden State ownership doesn’t want to see Stephen Curry in another uniform. Ever.

Curry is good with retiring a Warrior.

Which is why, despite the fact he has two years and $88.7 million left on his current deal, the Warriors and Curry are talking about a contract extension. Curry confirmed the talks when speaking to the media Monday (quotes via Monte Poole at NBC Sports Bay Area).

“We have conversations. Everything’s on the table right now. Just in terms of everything I’ve talked about (regarding) being a Warrior and what the future holds. Obviously, I’m fully committed on what that is and understanding that I’ve got to do what’s right for me and the team, and then having those conversations. I feel blessed to be in that position where I can say that and truly believe it. “It’s a matter of just letting things play out the way they should.”

The sides have until Dec. 21 to get a deal done or the talks have to be put on hold until next summer.

Curry is eligible for a three-year contract extension worth $156 million. As ESPN’s Bobby Marks notes, that’s $48 million in 2022-23, $52 million the following year, then $56 million in the 2024-25 season when Curry turns 36 (and will have played 16 seasons in the NBA, just like his father, Dell).

Could the Warriors end up regretting paying Curry that much at that age? On the court, very possibly, although his shooting should help his game age well. However, for both sides, this is about securing a legacy and having Curry only wear one jersey in his career, something rare in today’s NBA (Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, but few others). Even at that age, past his prime, Curry will help fill the arena, sell luxury boxes and sponsorships, and keep fans watching. Curry is a Golden State icon — it’s doubtful the Warriors are playing in the new Chase Center in San Francisco without Curry, his two MVPs, and the three titles he helped bring to the Bay Area.

For his part, Curry focused more on making sure the Warriors are title contenders now and going forward. He said he wants to be part of an organization that is committed to finding ways to win. Curry is looking more at the challenges of this season and keeping the organization at the top than he is the money.

Still, $156 million will get your attention.