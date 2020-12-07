Denver reportedly extends Monte Morris for three years, $27 million

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In his three years in the league, Monte Morris had developed into a solid rotation guard for Denver off the bench — and now he’s going to get paid like one.

Denver and Morris reached terms on a three-year, $27 million extension, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by Morris himself.

So grateful for this opportunity 🙏🏾🔒 https://t.co/wnre4joOn8 — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) December 8, 2020

This is three years fully guaranteed, with no options for either side. Some incentives could bump up the average salary to more like $9.4 million a year, reports Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

There had been some thought from other teams that after the Nuggets signed European guard Facundo Campazzo they may let Morris go to restricted free agency and see what the market would offer. Instead, the Nuggets decided to take care of their own — Denver drafted him late in the second round (51st overall) and developed him in house into a part of their rotation.

Morris averaged 9 points a game last season, shooting 37.8% from three. His new $9 million a year salary — which kicks in next season, he will make $1.7 million for the upcoming season — is in line with what other quality bench guards make. Other bench guards in that financial range are Delon Wright, Tyus Jones, and Derrick Jones, and it’s what Fred VanVleet made before his new contract this summer.

Jamal Murray and Gary Harris will likely remain the starting backcourt in Denver with Morris, Campazzo, and P.J. Dozier getting minutes off the bench behind them.