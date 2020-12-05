DeMar DeRozan confronts, chases intruder out of home

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a nightmare scenario for any parent: An intruder breaks into your home and ends up in the room with your child.

It’s exactly what happened to DeMar DeRozan in his Los Angeles area home before Thanksgiving, but the Spurs guard confronted the intruder and chased him out of the house. DeRozan confirmed the story when speaking to the media on Zoom before the start of training camp.

DeMar DeRozan confirming TMZ report about confronting an intruder at his Los Angeles area home: "Everything is good. I grew up in Compton, California, I've been through worse." #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) December 5, 2020

TMZ had the details.