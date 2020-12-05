Boston’s Tristan Thompson out for most of training camp with strained hamstring

There was a lot of speculation that Tristan Thompson would be the starting center in Boston, bringing stabilization to the position and splitting time with Daniel Theis and the Time Lord Robert Williams.

If that’s happening it won’t be during training camp because Thompson is out with a strained hamstring, something Brad Stevens told the media on Saturday.

Brad Stevens says Tristan Thompson will miss most of training camp because of a hamstring strain. Says the Celtics hope to have him ramped up by the opening regular season game against the Bucks here in Boston on Dec. 23. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 5, 2020

This is a setback for the Celtics. With both Thompson and Kemba Walker out (recovering from knee surgery, he will miss the start of the season), Boston is not exactly hitting the ground running. It will be a challenge for a Celtics team that opens the season against the Bucks, then Nets, then has a two-game series in Indiana.

Thompson jumped to Boston this offseason, the first team he played for besides the Cavaliers, because he liked the opportunity. Thompson averaged 12 points and 10.1 rebounds a game last season in Cleveland, although he will not be asked to carry the same offensive load in Boston.