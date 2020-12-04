Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dwight Howard tweeted that he’d re-sign with the Lakers: “I’m staying right where I belong. Laker nation I love y’all. Purple and gold never gets old.”

Then, he deleted the tweet and signed with the 76ers.

Howard, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire:

“I was never offered a deal from the Lakers,” Howard explained.

“At one point I did, so that’s when you saw the infamous tweet,” said Howard with a smile. “I really thought I was going back, but there was no offer. I understand it’s a business, the Lakers did what they felt was in their best interest and I’m just very thankful for them giving me the opportunity to come back to LA and have the opportunity of winning a championship.”

What a communication breakdown. Either side, or both, could deserve blame. Did the Lakers mislead Howard? Did he make a misguided assumption?

At one point, this would have been viewed as yet another example of Rob Pelinka’s deceptiveness. But the Lakers general manager just won a championship then oversaw a highly praised offseason.

So – fairly or not – Pelinka gets a pass, and this becomes more evidence of Howard being a goofball.