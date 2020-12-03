Report: The NBA targeting March 25 for trade deadline

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The past couple of years, the trade deadline fell before the All-Star Game, with the NBA trying to avoid another DeMarcus Cousins getting traded in the middle of the game scenario.

With no All-Star Game — at least with fans or in a traditional sense — the NBA is putting the trade deadline back behind the All-Star break, which runs March 5-10. That according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The NBA is targeting March 25 for its 2020-21 season trade deadline, pending Board approval, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The All-Star break is scheduled for March 5-10. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2020

The second half of the NBA season is scheduled to start on March 11.

It could be a very interesting trade deadline with potential big names on the block — James Harden, Victor Oladipo, and Bradley Beal are the hottest rumors — but by that point in the season, their respective teams may well want to keep them around (the Rockets with Harden and the Wizards with Beal say they do). Surprise names always pop up.

Like everything about this past season, nothing is predictable.