Orlando forward Al-Farouq Aminu has surgery to clean up knee issues

With Jonathan Isaac out for the season, a lot of minutes and pressure was going to fall on the shoulders of Al-Farouq Aminu this coming season in Orlando.

This is why the Magic’s announcement that Aminu had a minor arthroscopic procedure to clean up swelling in his right knee is troubling.

Aminu suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee back in January but had a setback in his recovery and needed this surgery to clean this up and speed his recovery. There is no timetable for Aminu’s return, but Magic coach Steve Clifford said he was “a ways away” from starting contact drills.

Expect a lot more Gary Clark and rookie Chuma Okeke minutes for Orlando now.

Aminu signed a three-year, $29 million contract with Orlando before the start of last season but played only 18 games and was slowed by knee issues. He also struggled to adapt to coming off the bench after having started in Portland the few years prior.

Orlando also is without reserve center Mo Bamba, who is recovering from COVID-19 and does not have a timetable to return. Clifford also described him as “a ways away.”