Two Warriors, one Wizards player test positive for coronavirus

At least 54 NBA players tested positive for coronavirus prior to the bubble launching.

The last public disclosure of a player testing positive was… prior to the bubble launching.*

*The Knicks shut their their facility last month when three employees tested positive. The team didn’t specify whether those employees were players.

After such a high positivity rate during the initial round of mass testing, it’s inconceivable players stopped contracting coronavirus. We just stopped hearing about it.

That’s changing as teams open training camp, starting with the Warriors and Wizards.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Two Warriors have tested positive for COVID, causing a slight delay in camp workouts, per GM Bob Myers. No one identified, for obvious reasons. Initial team workouts now scheduled for next Monday. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 1, 2020

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

And one unnamed player has tested positive for Covid-19. Brooks said the player who tested positive is not in D.C. and is not a returning player. He also suggested they have never been to Washington before, which means it’s likely one of their rookies as any NBA veteran would have traveled through on a visiting team.

The Wizards added Deni Avdija and Cassius Winston in the 2020 NBA Draft. Washington also signed Anthony Gill, who’d been playing in Europe, and undrafted free agents Yoeli Childs, Caleb Homesley and Marlon Taylor

Expect these announcements to continue, including into the regular season. Coronavirus is sweeping the world. Outside a bubble, NBA players – like everyone else – are susceptible.

The NBA is just hoping the case count doesn’t rise high enough to derail operations.