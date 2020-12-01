Report: Reggie Jackson returning to Clippers on one-year contract

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2020, 10:16 PM EST
Reggie Jackson boosted his free agent stock after signing with the Clippers last season — apparently most of all with the Clippers themselves.

Jackson will be returning to Los Angeles on a one-year deal to back up Patrick Beverley at the point, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jackson was one of the better free agents still on the market. The Clippers will bank on Jackson to provide quality minutes behind Patrick Beverley, as he did last season after joining the team at the trade deadline. He knocked down his threes — 41.3%  in Los Angeles, although that should regress a little) and proved to be a strong floor general.

The Clippers likely will start Patrick Beverley at the point, with Jackson and Lou Williams as the playmakers behind him. Paul George will start at the two guard and Luke Kennard will back him up.

On a one-year minimum contract, Jackson is a solid pickup by the Clippers as they round out their roster.

