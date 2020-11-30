Report: Rockets signing Gerald Green

By Dan FeldmanNov 30, 2020, 3:06 PM EST
Rockets wing Gerald Green
Report: Rockets signing Gerald Green
0 Comments

James Harden reportedly requested a trade. Russell Westbrook reportedly requested a trade.

But Gerald Green remains loyal to the Rockets.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

This is the fourth straight year Green – a Houston native – has signed with the Rockets. He missed last season due to a foot injury and even allowed Houston to trade him despite holding veto power. Yet, it seemed inevitable he’d find his way back.

At 34, Green has lost athleticism, though it has declined from a very high peak. He’s a solid 3-point shooter who defends well at times. Green also has nice chemistry with Harden in a system like Mike D’Antoni’s. For whatever that’s worth anymore.