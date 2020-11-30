Report: Minnesota adds forward depth signing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is one of the better free agents still on the market, a solid rotation player who can help at either forward position. Make that was one of the better available free agents, he is headed to Minnesota.

Hollis-Jefferson has agreed to terms with the Timberwolves, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

This is a training camp contract, but Minnesota has the roster space to add Hollis-Jefferson if it chooses.

Which might be a steal for the Timberwolves. Hollis-Jefferson played a solid 18 minutes a night for Toronto in 60 games last season, the challenge is he does not space the floor (he rarely shoots from three, and when he did he hit just 13% last season). However, he can get to the rim, defend, and the rest of his game brings value. He’s a 6’6″ wing who split time between the three and the four with the Raptors and could play both roles for the Timberwolves. Minnesota likely will start Josh Okogie and Juancho Hernangomez at the forward spots, but behind them Hollis-Jefferson will fight for minutes with Jake Layman and Jaden McDaniels.