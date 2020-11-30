Report: Evan Turner joining Celtics… as assistant coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Evan Turner was the No. 2 pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He was the big acquisition of the 2014 Pacers, who were coming off a highly competitive Eastern Conference finals against the eventual-champion Heat. He got a $70 million contract.

Those milestones – and the repeated underwhelming results – define Turner’s career.

A career that has apparently ended.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

10-year NBA veteran Evan Turner is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Turner is expected to focus on player development. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2020

Drafted by the 76ers, Turner never neared the all-around production he showed at Ohio State. He just wasn’t athletic enough or a good enough shooter to translate well to the next level. Though a decade-long NBA career is nothing to scoff at, Turner will be remembered as a bust.

His stint with Indiana was marred by a locker room fight. He fell from the rotation in the playoffs.

Turner then had his best seasons with the Celtics, working as a mid-range distributor and scorer. That’s that’s why the Trail Blazers gave him that $70 million deal (which immediately looked suspect).

Last season, Turner played for the Hawks, got traded to the Timberwolves then found no traction on a buyout to join another team. At age 32, he saw the writing on the wall.

Turner could be a good coach, especially in Boston. He and Celtics coach Brad Stevens clicked. Turner is personable and sees the game with a certain perspective (one that carries merit).