Report: Evan Turner joining Celtics… as assistant coach

Evan Turner was the No. 2 pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He was the big acquisition of the 2014 Pacers, who were coming off a highly competitive Eastern Conference finals against the eventual-champion Heat. He got a $70 million contract.
Those milestones – and the repeated underwhelming results – define Turner’s career.
A career that has apparently ended.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
10-year NBA veteran Evan Turner is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Turner is expected to focus on player development.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2020
Drafted by the 76ers, Turner never neared the all-around production he showed at Ohio State. He just wasn’t athletic enough or a good enough shooter to translate well to the next level. Though a decade-long NBA career is nothing to scoff at, Turner will be remembered as a bust.
His stint with Indiana was marred by a locker room fight. He fell from the rotation in the playoffs.
Turner then had his best seasons with the Celtics, working as a mid-range distributor and scorer. That’s that’s why the Trail Blazers gave him that $70 million deal (which immediately looked suspect).
Last season, Turner played for the Hawks, got traded to the Timberwolves then found no traction on a buyout to join another team. At age 32, he saw the writing on the wall.
Turner could be a good coach, especially in Boston. He and Celtics coach Brad Stevens clicked. Turner is personable and sees the game with a certain perspective (one that carries merit).