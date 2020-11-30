Jared Dudley returning to Lakers on one-year contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jared Dudley knows how to play his role and is one of the best teammates, best locker room guys in the league — that will keep a guy in the league a long time, and on good teams like the Lakers.

Dudley is returning to the Lakers next season on a one-year minimum deal ($2.6 million), a story Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke and Dudley himself confirmed.

“ I’m back.” ( Jordan voice) 😂😂 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) November 30, 2020

Dudley had a limited role for the Lakers last season, averaging eight minutes a game in the 45 games he got into — but when he was on the floor he thrived in that role, hitting 42.9% from three. Dudley, at 6’6″, also has the size to play some physical defense in some matchups.

What Dudley also brings is professionalism and a strong voice, something appreciated in the veteran locker room of the Lakers. They will have him back for one more year.