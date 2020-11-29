NBA players react to Nate Robinson getting knocked out

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jake Paul may be a YouTube star, but he’s also had a professional boxing match before. He’s trained a lot.

Nate Robinson found out that matters the hard way. In a celebrity bout on the undercard of the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight, Robinson faced off against Paul, and Paul dropped him in the eighth round. Robinson was out cold flat on the mat as Paul got the win.

The NBA community still had Robinson’s back — and everyone LOVED Snoop Dogg as a boxing analyst.

Nate still a 3x dunk champ……😬😥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 29, 2020

Boxing ain’t that sport to play with!! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) November 29, 2020

Easy to laugh when most wouldn't dare get in the ring..He is the best athlete the city has had.. And it's not close. Still a 👑 https://t.co/2Gsi3gHoHw — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 29, 2020

Damn!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 29, 2020

Snoop the best announcer ever🤣🤣🤣 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 29, 2020

Nate’s not a +1 either…Love the confidence man. Love it. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

This ref gotta coach em while he keeping the peace 😂😂😂😂😂 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2020

He said Nate from the hood he’ll be alright 🤣 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 29, 2020