Knicks sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist for defensive help

After the trade deadline last season, Charlotte waived Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Dallas quickly picked him up, adding some defensive depth to its forward rotation for the playoffs.

Now New York is thinking the same thing. The Knicks have reportedly signed Kidd-Gilchrist to a one-year minimum deal, a story broken by Bobby Marks of ESPN (and since confirmed by the Knicks themselves).

The New York Knicks are signing Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a one-year contract, a source tells ESPN. Kidd-Gilchrist gives New York someone who can guard multiple positions. He was one of the better defensive players that was still on the free agent board. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 28, 2020

Kidd-Gilchrist is tight with William Wesley — World Wide Wes — a senior advisor to Knicks president Leon Rose. It’s not a shock he ended up in New York.

Kidd-Gilchrist also is going to have to earn his way onto the roster in training camp. New York already has 16 guaranteed contracts on the books, one more than they can carry into the season.

That said, the 27-year-old forward has a chance to make the roster because of his ability to guard multiple positions. Offensively the veteran provides very little — just something to watch as the Knicks head into training camp next week.