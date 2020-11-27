Some teams not completely filling training camp rosters to reduce COVID-19 risk

By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

When NBA teams head to training camp, which open next week (Dec. 1), they can bring in three or four players not on the NBA roster or any two-way contract to have more bodies in camp (there can be up to 20 players total in camp). It makes it easier for scrimmages, and those extra players are often given an Exhibit 10 contract that gives them a bonus if they sign with that team’s G-League franchise.

However, this year, some teams are intentionally not filling those camp spots to reduce COVID-19 risk, a note published by Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Of course, coaches want the extra bodies, but it’s fair for teams to ask this year if it’s worth the extra risk. Different teams will come to different conclusions, but some will error on the side of caution.

That’s bad news for those fringe players, who can use that camp time to get noticed, impress coaches on theirs or other teams, form relationships, and generally help their chances of landing a roster spot down the line. Fewer players will get that opportunity this time around.

Add it to the incredibly long list of opportunities lost for all of us in 2020.

Check out the latest news on the Los Angeles Lakers

Report: NBA denies Lakers’ attempt to exclude Luol Deng’s salary
Top 10 NBA free agents still available
Clippers rumored to be open to Lou Williams trade