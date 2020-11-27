Some teams not completely filling training camp rosters to reduce COVID-19 risk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When NBA teams head to training camp, which open next week (Dec. 1), they can bring in three or four players not on the NBA roster or any two-way contract to have more bodies in camp (there can be up to 20 players total in camp). It makes it easier for scrimmages, and those extra players are often given an Exhibit 10 contract that gives them a bonus if they sign with that team’s G-League franchise.

However, this year, some teams are intentionally not filling those camp spots to reduce COVID-19 risk, a note published by Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Heard something interesting about training camp rosters: There are NBA teams not planning to bring the maximum number of allowable players to camp, on the reasoning that adds to potential COVID risk/complications. (MORE)… — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) November 26, 2020

That means some teams would not have any more players than available roster spots. The downside: Fewer bodies to scrimmage, particularly if you have nagging injuries holding out rotation players. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) November 26, 2020

Of course, coaches want the extra bodies, but it’s fair for teams to ask this year if it’s worth the extra risk. Different teams will come to different conclusions, but some will error on the side of caution.

That’s bad news for those fringe players, who can use that camp time to get noticed, impress coaches on theirs or other teams, form relationships, and generally help their chances of landing a roster spot down the line. Fewer players will get that opportunity this time around.

Add it to the incredibly long list of opportunities lost for all of us in 2020.