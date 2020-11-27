Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hawks are signing Danilo Gallinari to one of the biggest contracts in 2020 NBA free agency.

But the initially reported terms – three years, $61.5 million – overstate Atlanta’s commitment.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports:

Danilo Gallinari has some non-guaranteed money (previously reported) at the end of his three-year deal with the Hawks: 20-21: $19,500,000

21-22: $20,475,000

22-23: $21,450,000 Final season is $5M guaranteed, becoming fully guaranteed if he's not waived on/before 6/29/22. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 25, 2020

This is a significant development in understanding Gallinari’s deal. The 32-year-old has major injury history.

But this contract structure could give the Hawks a difficult decision before the 2022-23 season.

Atlanta’s options in 2022 will be:

Pay Gallinari $21.45 million to play for them

Pay him $5 million to go away*

*That $5 million cap hit could be incurred in 2022-23 or spread over three seasons at $1,666,667 each.

It’s not as if the Hawks can just keep Gallinari at a lower salary. Either they’ll have him at full price or won’t have him at all. And not having him at all would still include a significant severance payment.

Still, at least Atlanta will have the choice rather than be forced to pay Gallinari in full for his age-34 season.