Report: More than a quarter of Danilo Gallinari’s Hawks contract unguaranteed

By Dan FeldmanNov 27, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Danilo Gallinar vs. Hawks
Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
The Hawks are signing Danilo Gallinari to one of the biggest contracts in 2020 NBA free agency.

But the initially reported terms – three years, $61.5 million – overstate Atlanta’s commitment.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports:

This is a significant development in understanding Gallinari’s deal. The 32-year-old has major injury history.

But this contract structure could give the Hawks a difficult decision before the 2022-23 season.

Atlanta’s options in 2022 will be:

  • Pay Gallinari $21.45 million to play for them
  • Pay him $5 million to go away*

*That $5 million cap hit could be incurred in 2022-23 or spread over three seasons at $1,666,667 each.

It’s not as if the Hawks can just keep Gallinari at a lower salary. Either they’ll have him at full price or won’t have him at all. And not having him at all would still include a significant severance payment.

Still, at least Atlanta will have the choice rather than be forced to pay Gallinari in full for his age-34 season.

