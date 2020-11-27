Report: Mavericks re-signing J.J. Barea

By Dan FeldmanNov 27, 2020, 12:14 PM EST
Mavericks guard J.J. Barea
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
J.J. Barea is a 2011 NBA Finals hero and fan favorite in Dallas.

At age 36, Barea… remains a 2011 NBA Finals hero and fan favorite in Dallas.

So, the Mavericks are re-signing him – even though, once No. 31 pick Tyrell Terry signs, that’ll give Dallas 16 players with standard contracts, one more than the regular-season limit.

This sounds like a minimum salary ($2,564,753) for Barea. Dallas would pay $1,620,564, and the NBA will cover the roster.

So, who gets cut?

As many point guards as they use, the Mavericks look particularly deep at the position with Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, Jalen Brunson, Terry and now Barea. It’s tough for small guards like Barea to contribute deep into their late 30s.

Dallas will hold a battle in training camp. Health will factor.

But it looks possible Barea will get a (league-subsidized) sendoff.