Report: Mavericks re-signing J.J. Barea

J.J. Barea is a 2011 NBA Finals hero and fan favorite in Dallas.

So, the Mavericks are re-signing him – even though, once No. 31 pick Tyrell Terry signs, that’ll give Dallas 16 players with standard contracts, one more than the regular-season limit.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Guard JJ Barea is signing a guaranteed one-year, $2.6M deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 27, 2020

Tim McMahon of ESPN:

The Mavs have not officially signed No. 31 overall pick Tyrell Terry, but he will fill one of the 15 roster spots. Source: Mavs plan to sign him to a contract similar to 2018 No. 33 pick Jalen Brunson, who has a 4-year, $6.1M deal. No. 36 pick Tyler Bey will be on a 2-way deal. https://t.co/x0c3IDtO6n — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 27, 2020

This sounds like a minimum salary ($2,564,753) for Barea. Dallas would pay $1,620,564, and the NBA will cover the roster.

So, who gets cut?

As many point guards as they use, the Mavericks look particularly deep at the position with Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, Jalen Brunson, Terry and now Barea. It’s tough for small guards like Barea to contribute deep into their late 30s.

Dallas will hold a battle in training camp. Health will factor.

But it looks possible Barea will get a (league-subsidized) sendoff.