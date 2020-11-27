Jazz trade second-rounder, Rayjon Tucker to Cavaliers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jazz keep trading second-rounders to dump salary.

Attaching two second-rounders to unload Ed Davis (on the Knicks, who flipped him to the Timberwolves) and another second-rounder to unload Tony Bradley (on the Pistons, who flipped him to the 76ers) was primarily about staying below the hard cap. Utah signed Derrick Favors with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception – triggering the hard cap – and re-signed Jordan Clarkson to a lucrative salary.

Trading yet another second-rounder to send Rayjon Tucker to the Cavaliers? This appears to be just about reducing luxury-tax payments.

Cavaliers release:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Rayjon Tucker (6-5, 210) and a 2027 second round draft pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for cash considerations

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

Tucker is likely to be waived before Nov. 29, when his contract becomes fully guaranteed. The two sides, however, could work on amending the guarantee date over the next few days, which would allow Tucker to compete for one of the Cavs’ final roster spots in training camp.

Tucker has just $340,000 of his minimum salary guaranteed. But that amount gets multiplied toward the luxury tax.

So, the Jazz are surrendering an asset rather than paying him themselves.

Tucker, 23, is a mildly interesting player. He’s an athletic shooting guard who has played well in the NBA’s minor league but hasn’t shown much at the top level. It’s telling that Cleveland doesn’t intend to guarantee even his minimum salary.

This trade was primarily about the Cavaliers gaining a draft pick. And they got it for a relatively low cost.