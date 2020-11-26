Report: Kings signing Frank Kaminsky

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Frank Kaminsky will always be the player the Hornets drafted No. 9 in 2015 rather than trading the pick to the Justise Winslow-seeking Celtics for four(!) first-round picks.

That reputation endures, in part, because Kaminsky just hasn’t distinguished himself in the NBA.

But he’ll get another opportunity – with the Kings.

Adrian Wojnarowski of EPN:

Free agent F/C Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent @KB_Sports of BDA Sports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 26, 2020

Sacramento still has the mid-level exception available, but presumably, this is for less. Kaminsky signed with the Suns for the room exception last year and underwhelmed. This could be another minimum-salary signing.

Kaminsky is a stretch big with some ability to attack the basket. But he’s not nearly good enough offensively to offset his defensive and rebounding shortcomings. Kaminsky is neither fast nor strong – major flaws against NBA athleticism.

He’s a borderline rotation player, which is what he’ll be with the Kings, who already have Richaun Holmes, Marvin Bagley III, Nemanja Bjelica and Hassan Whiteside.