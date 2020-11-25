CJ McCollum sticks up for Damian Lillard after Anthony Edwards takes shot at his rap skills

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could we have a full-blown rap beef in the NBA? Between Dame D.O.L.L.A. (Damian Lillard) and No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards?

During his draft-related media tour, Edwards told ESPN he is an aspiring rapper and recorded some tracks with his older brother, Bubba. Then he threw some shade at Lillard when the interviewer compared the two as basketball/rappers.

“But I really can rap,” he says. “Dame, talking about — I don’t know what he’s talking about. I’m rapping like Lil Baby.”

Edwards has yet to release a track and said he would not until he was established in the NBA.

Lillard hasn’t said a word, but teammate CJ McCollum had his teammate’s back on a recent episode of the Load Management podcast.

"He better work on that jumper… you can't run in the West." @CJMcCollum on Anthony Edwards after he called out Dame's rapping ability. 💀 EPISODE: https://t.co/L8q0OoksRs pic.twitter.com/fttrYoGfUw — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 24, 2020

“He better work on that jumper. Better be working on them shuffles because he can’t run in the West.”

Edwards was drafted No. 1 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, to be paired on the wing to complement Karl-Anthony Towns inside and D'Angelo Russell at the point. However, there are concerns about Edwards’ defense and the consistency of his jump shot. McCollum had heard the talk.

Edwards may learn another hard lesson when Portland and Minnesota meet — think twice before lighting a fire under Lillard. Just ask Russell Westbrook and the Thunder.