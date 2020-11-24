Report: Nuggets signing Bol Bol to standard contract (two years, $4.2M)

By Dan FeldmanNov 24, 2020, 12:05 PM EST
Bol Bol was billed as the 2019 NBA draft prospect who’d get someone fired.

It won’t be the Nuggets’ Tim Connelly. Denver got Bol – No. 14 on my board – with the No. 44 pick and signed him to a two-way contract. Bol showed flashes early in the bubble and now gets a standard NBA contract.

Maybe he’ll continue to progress and put pressure on one of the teams that passed on him.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is more than the Early Bird Exception, and Facundo Campazzo got Denver’s bi-annual exception. So, the Nuggets must have used the mid-level exception.

But both Bol and JaMychal Green (two years, $15 million) can’t get the exact terms reported and fit into the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Still, it’s close enough that I suspect at least one just got slightly less than reported.

Bol, 21, remains a work in progress. He must get stronger and (continue to?) show accountability. But his talent is undeniable. A 7-foot-2 player with his ball skills has such a high upside.