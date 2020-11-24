Report: Detroit brings back Wayne Ellington for one-year, $2.6 million

Every team in the league can use a solid veteran wing who can shoot the three, a guy like Wayne Ellington.

Detroit, who had Ellington for 28 games at the end of the 2018-19 season, is bringing him back on a one-year contract reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent G Wayne Ellington has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Detroit Pistons, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2020

Ellington, who will turn 33 before training camp opens, scored 5.1 points a game while shooting 35.2% from three in a limited role for the Knicks last season. What he brings is shooting to a roster in need of it. He likely will play a limited role or the Pistons as well, splitting time on the wing with Delon Wright, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, rookie Saddiq Bey, and Josh Jackson. Ellington also is well liked and respected in the locker room, a pro’s pro, something that matters on a team trying to groom young talent.

Signing Ellington brings the Pistons to 16 players on the roster, one more than they can carry, suggesting reports they would release Zhaire Smith — who Detroit got in a trade with Philadelphia for center Tony Bradley — will indeed be released.