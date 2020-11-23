Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard denies John Wall requested a trade, says no trade planned

By Dan FeldmanNov 23, 2020, 3:36 PM EST
Wizards guard John Wall
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
0 Comments

John Wall reportedly wanted to be traded from the Wizards.

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard is throwing cold water on that, though.

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

I don’t know precisely what Wall said privately. Sometimes, there’s a semantics game about “requesting a trade” vs. “wanting a trade” in order to avoid a fine. Sheppard could also play semantical tricks to present to presented a more-unified front. Sometimes, general managers just lie in order to downplay tension.

But beyond that… Wall has arguably the worst contract in the NBA. He’s due $132,932,520 over the next three years. He hasn’t been healthy in years, including missing all of last season. He’s now 30, likely in his athletic decline.

Washington couldn’t trade him without including sweeteners and/or taking on other bad contracts. Probably both.

On the bright side, Bradley Beal seemingly wants to play with Wall again. The Wizards have a starting spot reserved for Wall if he’s healthy. However he felt a few days ago, Wall could return to a reasonable situation for himself in Washington.

At some point soon, it’d be nice to hear directly from Wall on all this.