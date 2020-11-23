Report: Suns re-signing Dario Saric (three years, $27M)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Suns telegraphed their intent to resign Dario Saric by structuring the Chris Paul trade to preserve Saric’s Bird Rights. That became even more evident with Aron Baynes (whose Bird Rights Phoenix also maintained with the Paul trade structure) going to the Raptors.

The Suns will keep Saric on a three-year, $27 million contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Dario Saric has agreed to a three-year, $27M deal to stay with Phoenix, agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Saric is naturally a forward. He’ll see minutes there along with newly signed Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges. But Saric’s main value in Phoenix might be as a small-ball center behind Deandre Ayton.

At 26, Saric should remain productive over this deal. This isn’t exactly a bargain salary for him, but he’s worth keeping around.