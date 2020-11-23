Report: Celtics re-signing Tacko Fall

By Dan FeldmanNov 23, 2020, 5:35 PM EST
The Celtics lost Gordon Hayward in free agency.

But at least Boston will keep someone who finished ahead of Hayward in All-Star voting by both fans and players(!) – Tacko Fall.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Fall is a fan favorite because he’s 7-foot-5 and his name is Tacko. That has even gotten him time in the national spotlight.

But Fall has also worked his way into being a viable NBA player.

Will the 24-year-old become more than just a two-way player? This season presents an inflection point in his development. To make him a restricted free agent afterward, the Celtics must extend him a qualifying offer of a standard contract (with the two-way salary amount guaranteed).