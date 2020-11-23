Report: Bucks increasingly confident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bucks, as of two months ago, reportedly held “confidence” Giannis Antetokounmpo would sign his super-max contract.

How does Milwaukee feel now?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Internally, league sources said, the Bucks have gone from cautiously optimistic to cautiously confident in recent weeks that the outcome will be favorable when Antetokounmpo returns from Greece, where he has been since mid-September.

Obviously, there’s a semantics game here. Not only on “optimistic” vs. “confident” but also which contract is being discussed. Antetokounmpo is eligible for a super-max extension this offseason that projects to be worth $228 million over five years.

If he doesn’t sign it, he’ll be eligible next offseason for a super-max contract that has the exact same terms (five year, projected value of $228 million).

Obviously, Milwaukee prefers he signs now. A lot of things could go wrong over the next year.

The Bucks have acted as if they’re confident. Trading significant draft capital for Jrue Holiday pays off only if Antetokounmpo stays.

Of course, there’s another interpretation: Milwaukee is desperate.

But given this report and other circumstantial evidence, it seems most likely the Bucks truly are confident.

We should see soon enough whether that confidence is founded.