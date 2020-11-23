Markieff Morris returning to Lakers on one-year contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Markieff Morris joined the Lakers last February after being bought out in Detroit. He proved to be a valuable rotation player for the champions during their playoff run, giving them more than 18 minutes a game on average in the postseason. Morris willingly sacrificed numbers and part of his game to fit where the Lakers needed him in the postseason.

He will be back with the Lakers next season, and Morris himself broke the news.

This will be a one-year, veteran minimum contract (the only kind of contract the Lakers can still hand out), although the Lakers can give him 120% of the minimum through non-Bird because he was with the team last season. Because Morris now has one-year Bird rights with the Lakers, he would have to approve any trade.

Morris brings toughness and grit to the four spot for Los Angeles, which mattered in the playoffs because it let Frank Vogel slide Anthony Davis over to center — AD is still the best center in the game — without him having to take on some of the physicality of the position. Morris adds to the matchup versatility that makes L.A. so dangerous as a roster.