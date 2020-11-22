Reports: Bogdan Bogdanovic signs four year, $72 million offer with Atlanta

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While Bogdan Bogdanovic looked for a free agency landing spot, the number of teams with cap space kept dwindling. After Charlotte went all-in on Gordon Hayward, the only teams left that could pay Bogdanovic were New York and Atlanta.

The Hawks are jumping in with a big offer, something first reported in detail by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic and fleshed out by Marc Stein of the New York Times.

A source tells @TheAthleticNBA that the Hawks' offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic is 4 years/$72 million. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) November 22, 2020

Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed his four-year offer sheet worth $72 million from the Atlanta Hawks, league sources say The deal, I'm told, includes a player option in Year 4 and 15-percent trade kicker for the restricted free agent The Kings will have 48 hours to match — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

The max trade kicker in the Bogdanovic offer sheet, I'm told, is structured so the team that deals him away must pay it The Hawks have taken every measure possible to add Bogdanovic to a signing spree that already features Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn to Atlanta — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

If Sacramento matches the offer they cannot trade Bogdanovic for a year (or, in this case, until next offseason).

Sacramento doesn’t want to match and pay Bogdanovic — last summer, the Kings gave Buddy Hield an $88 million extension to play the same position — but they had wanted to work out a sign-and-trade. That is now off the table.

Bogdanovic is a fantastic fit at the two for Atlanta, which is looking like a solid playoff team in the East. The Serbian wing averaged 15.1 points a game last season, shooting 37.2% from three but is also deadly from the midrange, and is a quality secondary shot creator. That’s why Milwaukee wanted him, but that sign-and-trade fell apart, and now the league is looking into the situation.

Atlanta’s starting five could be: Trae Young, Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins, Clint Capela. Off the bench the Hawks can turn to Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn, Kevin Huerter, Onyeka Okongwu, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, and Tony Snell. That’s a strong team, not a great defensive one but an entertaining one that will win a lot of games.

(The smarter thing to do would be to start Huerter at the three and Gallinari at the four and trade Collins, something that has been rumored around the league for a while. That roster has a fair amount of overlap that needs to be cleared up.)

There had been pressure on management to put together a playoff roster, this is it.