Report: Timberwolves re-signing Juancho Hernangomez ($7 million annually)

By Dan FeldmanNov 22, 2020, 6:49 PM EST
Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
The Timberwolves traded for impending restricted free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez with the intent to re-sign them. That became more of an imperative as both played well following the trade deadline.

Beasley got his new deal.

Now, Hernangomez gets his.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

Hernangomez might be Minnesota’s starting power forward. He’s a good 3-point shooter who has shown signs of the toughness necessary to be an effective rebounder and defender.

This is a good price for a 25-year-old who might be a starter. And the team option gives the Timberwolves flexibility if it doesn’t work out.

Apparently, they’re not bitter about Hernangomez missing workouts to film an Adam Sandler movie.

Juancho’s brother, Willy Hernangomez, is also getting signed. He’ll follow the established path from the Charlotte Hornets to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Charania:

Willy is a talented interior offensive center who hasn’t found his way onto the court much due to other shortcomings.