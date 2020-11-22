Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Timberwolves traded for impending restricted free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez with the intent to re-sign them. That became more of an imperative as both played well following the trade deadline.

Beasley got his new deal.

Now, Hernangomez gets his.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Restricted free agent Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a three-year, $21M deal to re-sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

Third year is a team option, sources tell @TheAthleticMIN https://t.co/GSeZWqyH2N — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 22, 2020

Hernangomez might be Minnesota’s starting power forward. He’s a good 3-point shooter who has shown signs of the toughness necessary to be an effective rebounder and defender.

This is a good price for a 25-year-old who might be a starter. And the team option gives the Timberwolves flexibility if it doesn’t work out.

Apparently, they’re not bitter about Hernangomez missing workouts to film an Adam Sandler movie.

Juancho’s brother, Willy Hernangomez, is also getting signed. He’ll follow the established path from the Charlotte Hornets to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Charania:

Free agent center Willy Hernangomez has agreed to a one-year, minimum deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, agent Guillermo Bermejo of YouFirst and Tandem Sports tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

Willy is a talented interior offensive center who hasn’t found his way onto the court much due to other shortcomings.