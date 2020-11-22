Report: Serge Ibaka reaches deal to join Los Angeles Clippers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Clippers lost Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell to that team down the hall. However, the Clippers just landed a big man that may be better equipped to help them in the playoffs (where Harrell struggled last season).

The Clippers have agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with Serge Ibaka, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and since confirmed and fleshed out by others.

Free agent Serge Ibaka has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

Free agent Serge Ibaka plans to sign a 2-year, $19M deal with the Clippers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

That would be for the full mid-level exception. Ibaka had both Toronto and Brooklyn lobbying him for his services.

Ibaka is a great fit for the Clippers because he gives new coach Tyronn Lue roster flexibility. Ibaka, an 11-year NBA veteran, averaged 15.4 points a game last season, scoring inside and shooting 38.5% from three. Defensively he is a strong shot blocker. He could play the four next to Ivica Zubac in some lineups, although he will be a quality backup five most of the time.

Ibaka also will perform on the biggest of stages — he played a critical role for Toronto in its championship. The Clippers need guys like that.

Ibaka’s only real challenge is that it doesn’t really get cold enough in Los Angeles to pull out a scarf.