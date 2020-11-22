Report: Philadelphia trades Zhaire Smith to Detroit for Tony Bradley

While there are a few big names still on the board, we have reached the “signing/shifting guys around on the end of the bench” portion of free agency.

The Pistons and 76ers did a little shifting on Saturday: Philadelphia is sending guard Zhaire Smith to Detroit in exchange for center Tony Bradley, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Smith is a very athletic 6’3″ guard out of Texas Tech, but he played just six games his rookie season due to a Jones fracture in his foot and then an allergic reaction. This past season he played in just seven games and missed the Orlando restart due to a bone bruise on his knee. Smith has played just 13 NBA games over two seasons, but he did play 28 G-League games last season averaging 13.5 points a game.

Smith’s age and his athleticism make it a worthwhile roll of the dice by the Pistons.

Bradley spent the first three seasons of his career in Utah, stuck in the rotation behind All-NBA big man Rudy Gobert. He was traded to Detroit on draft night, but the Pistons have flipped him to Philly, where he will back up Joel Embidd and Dwight Howard. There’s not a lot of minutes there, either.

This is not a trade that moves the needle for either team. Philly gets some practical depth, Detroit roles the dice on a reclamation project. On that level, it works for both sides.