Report: Bucks signing Bryn Forbes and Torrey Craig

By Dan FeldmanNov 22, 2020, 1:49 PM EST
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
The Bucks are trying to build out their bench on a tight budget below the hard cap. That budget got even tighter after a contract issue with Pat Connaughton led to him getting paid more.

Milwaukee found a couple value signings in Bryn Forbes and Torrey Craig.

Forbes is a sharpshooter who will have more opportunities to let in fly in the Bucks’ system than San Antonio’s – at least when on the court. Milwaukee also has Donte DiVincenzo and Connaughton at shooting guard.

That’s less crowded than San Antonio, though. Forbes was falling behind a more-dynamic group of young perimeter options – Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker and Keldon Johnson.

Likewise, the Nuggets ran out of room for Craig. Denver even pulled his qualifying offer. He’s a defensive-minded forward who’ll fill a role in Milwaukee.