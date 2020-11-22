Report: Bucks signing Bryn Forbes and Torrey Craig

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bucks are trying to build out their bench on a tight budget below the hard cap. That budget got even tighter after a contract issue with Pat Connaughton led to him getting paid more.

Milwaukee found a couple value signings in Bryn Forbes and Torrey Craig.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Miwaukee Bucks, his agent Mike Lindeman of @excelsm tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Forbes, 27, leaves the Spurs and joins the Bucks for the opportunity to play a significant role on a championship contender. Forbes will have a player option in the second year of the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/fpg7W0FtJN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Free agent Torrey Craig has reached agreement on a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Dave Spahn and Austin Brown of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Forbes is a sharpshooter who will have more opportunities to let in fly in the Bucks’ system than San Antonio’s – at least when on the court. Milwaukee also has Donte DiVincenzo and Connaughton at shooting guard.

That’s less crowded than San Antonio, though. Forbes was falling behind a more-dynamic group of young perimeter options – Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker and Keldon Johnson.

Likewise, the Nuggets ran out of room for Craig. Denver even pulled his qualifying offer. He’s a defensive-minded forward who’ll fill a role in Milwaukee.