Report: Tristan Thompson signs two-year deal to join Boston Celtics

For the first time in his career, Tristan Thompson will not put on the wine and gold of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The veteran big man has reached an agreement to join the Boston Celtics, a two-year deal worth $19 million, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Free agent center Tristan Thompson has reached an agreement with the Boston Celtics, his agent @RichPaul4 of @KlutchSports tells Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 22, 2020

Sources: Two-year, $19 million deal for Tristan Thompson in Boston. https://t.co/U6p14ooIwg — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 22, 2020

This is a deal for the full mid-level exception, which is more than most around the league expected him to get.

Thompson averaged 12 points and 10.1 rebounds a game last season in Cleveland, although he will not be asked to carry the same offensive load.

This may be a better fit for Boston than Paul Millsap, who was rumored to be a Celtics target (but chose not to uproot his family and stayed in Denver). Thompson will join Daniel Theis and the Time Lord Robert Williams in the Celtics’ big man rotation. Don’t be surprised if we see a Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, Marcus Smart, Thompson starting lineup.