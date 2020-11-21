Report: Trail Blazers signing Derrick Jones Jr., re-signing Rodney Hood

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Heat, prioritizing 2021 cap space, are signing players only to one guaranteed season.

So, Derrick Jones Jr. must get his first big payday elsewhere.

He’s signing a two-year contract with the Trail Blazers, who will also re-sign Rodney Hood.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent F Rodney Hood is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-year, $21M deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Second year on Hood deal is non-guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/BuSgwNbe19 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Derrick Jones has agreed to a two-year, $19M deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

After trading for Robert Covington, Portland adds another versatile defensive-minded forward in Jones. Jones is highly athletic, but has limited ball skills.

As the Trail Blazers look to advance deeper in the playoffs with Damian Lillard, Jones might remind Portland of previous forwards’ subpar 3-point shooting. Except Jones is even worse than Al-Farouq Aminu and Maurice Harkless.

Still, with the right role, the Trail Blazers can leverage Jones’ athleticism for defense (especially in a zone), rebounding and dunks.

Hood gets a big raise next season, from the $6,003,900 player option he declined to about $10 million. The downside: If he looks to be worth more than his $11 million-ish unguaranteed salary in 2021-22, Portland will get him for that. If he looks to be worth less, Portland will just waive him.

Coming off a torn Achilles, Hood probably comes out ahead overall, given the assured raise next season.