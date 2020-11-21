Report: Raptors re-signing Fred VanVleet (four years, $85M)

By Dan FeldmanNov 21, 2020, 1:25 PM EST
The Raptors love Fred VanVleet.

How much?

Enough to complicate their Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

If VanVleet’s contract contains the largest possible dip for next offseason (when Antetokounmpo could be an unrestricted free agent), the structure would be:

  • 2020-21: $21.25 million
  • 2021-22: $19.55 million
  • 2022-23: $21.25 million
  • 2023-24: $22.95 million

With that structure, Toronto would project to have about $27 million (minus a 2021 first-round pick’s salary) in cap space next offseason.

Antetokounmpo’s max starting salary projects to be about $34 million.

But the Raptors could open sufficient room by unloading Norman Powell, who has a $11,615,328 player option for 2021-22. That’s a reasonable burden when the upside is keeping VanVleet.

VanVleet signed with Toronto as an undrafted free agent, worked his way into being a quality backup then developed into a good starter. He has advanced thanks to his endearing confidence and toughness – plus an underrated skill set. Overlooked at just 6-foot-1, VanVleet is a good outside shooter and gritty defender.

Though he has been starting with Kyle Lowry in a dual-point guard backcourt, VanVleet (26) could become more of a lead guard as Lowry (34) ages or maybe leaves in 2021 free agency.

Perhaps not coincidentally, these are the same terms (four years, $85 million) Malcolm Brogdon got from the Pacers last year. He acquitted himself well in a larger role. I’d expect VanVleet to do the same.

VanVleet has earned the benefit of the doubt – and this big contract.