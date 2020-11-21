Report: Paul Millsap returning to Denver on one year, $10 million contract

By Kurt HelinNov 21, 2020, 5:24 PM EST
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
At age 35 and coming off a playoffs where he did not help his cause, Paul Millsap found there were a lot of teams interested in him, but not a price he was comfortable with.

So he has chosen to return to Denver on a one-year contract, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Millsap was key for Denver during the regular season, scoring 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds a game, plus played strong defense and did a lot of the dirty work that freed up Nikola Jokic to do his thing. Millsap’s age showed more in the playoffs and his role decreased, but he still has real value to the Nuggets and they can afford this price.

Now Millsap will split time at the for and provide depth with JaMychal Green for a team that should be one of the best in the West next season.

