Report: Paul Millsap returning to Denver on one year, $10 million contract

At age 35 and coming off a playoffs where he did not help his cause, Paul Millsap found there were a lot of teams interested in him, but not a price he was comfortable with.

So he has chosen to return to Denver on a one-year contract, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Paul Millsap has agreed to a one-year, $10M-plus deal to return to the Denver Nuggets, his agent DeAngelo Simmons tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

After receiving interest from over half of the league, Millsap returned to continue his Nuggets career — which began on a free-agent deal in 2017. https://t.co/eOQXEgspMZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Millsap was key for Denver during the regular season, scoring 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds a game, plus played strong defense and did a lot of the dirty work that freed up Nikola Jokic to do his thing. Millsap’s age showed more in the playoffs and his role decreased, but he still has real value to the Nuggets and they can afford this price.

Now Millsap will split time at the for and provide depth with JaMychal Green for a team that should be one of the best in the West next season.