Report: Nuggets signing JaMychal Green to two-year, $15M contract

While Montrezl Harrell struggled in the Clippers-Nuggets second-round playoff series, JaMychal Green stood out for his dependable contributions off L.A.’s bench.

Denver apparently took notice.

Needing another big with Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee signing with the Pistons, the Nuggets are signing Green.

Free agent JaMychal Green has agreed to a two-year, $15M deal with the Denver Nuggets, with player option in second season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Green can play both power forward and center. The 30-year-old is a good 3-point shooter for a big and sturdy defender.

Denver’s biggest need is power forward with Grant gone and Paul Millsap an unrestricted free agent. Green could also play behind Nikola Jokic at center, though Green is undersized for that position.

The Nuggets are using the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Green, which triggers the hard cap. But Denver could still try to re-sign Millsap.