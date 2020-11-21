Report: Marcus Morris re-signs with Clippers for four years, $64 million

By Kurt HelinNov 21, 2020, 3:30 AM EST
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
The Clippers lost Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell to the team down the hall at Staples Center, but that will not bother Clips management too much.

That’s because they already planned to give more minutes to Ivica Zubac next season, and now they have Marcus Morris locked in to back him up. Morris agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract to stay with the Clippers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Clippers also agreed to a one-year contract with Patrick Patterson to round out the center spot next season.

Morris fit in well with the Clippers from the first day he was traded last season, and in the playoffs he averaged 11.8 points a game while shooting 47.5% from three. More than numbers, Morris brings a grit that fits the Clippers style (and is needed with Harrell no longer in the locker room, although Dallas fans would be happy to tell you he plays dirty).

Losing Harrell is not ideal for the Clippers, but the playoffs showed why Marcus Morris is a better fit at the five for them on the biggest of stages.

