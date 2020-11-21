Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returning to Lakers on three-year, $40 million deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He was the third-best Laker during the playoffs, and he has the same agent as LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There was always an excellent chance Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would re-sign with the Lakers. The only questions were years and money.

The answer is three years for $40 million, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a three-year, $40M deal with the Lakers, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

Third year for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers contains a partial guarantee, sources say. The deal gives him a $15M average salary over next two seasons and $68M guaranteed over five years — and last year's championship ring soon. https://t.co/LssARAoEpV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

This was the most the Lakers could offer KCP. While Rich Paul looked around for a larger payday, the teams left with money to spend — the Knicks, Hawks — were not preferred landing spots for Caldwell-Pope.

With Avery Bradley gone to Miami, the Lakers needed to re-sign Caldwell-Pope for his perimeter defense. Caldwell-Pope did soot 38.5% from three last season and was more efficient inside the arc than in the past. But more importantly, he filled a role next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

And KCP still will be wearing Lakers colors when he gets his championship ring on Dec. 22.