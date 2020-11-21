Report: Heat signing Maurice Harkless

By Dan FeldmanNov 21, 2020, 12:14 PM EST
Amid a whirlwind saga of trades, Maurice Harkless had a brief theoretical stint with the Heat last year. He never technically joined Miami’s roster from the Trail Blazers, getting re-routed to the Clippers in what became a multi-team trade. The Heat didn’t want Harkless, just a path to landing Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade.

Miami wants Harkless, now though.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Heat can fit Harkless into the bi-annual exception ($3,623,000). In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Harkless’ actual salary is $3,623,000 and just got rounded down in reporting.

However, using the bi-annual exception would hard-cap Miami. So, the Heat could always sign Harkless through the non-taxpayer mid-level exception depending how the rest of their offseason goes.

Harkless provides depth as a defensive-minded forward with Derrick Jones Jr. headed to the Trail Blazers and Jae Crowder an unrestricted free agent.

Of course, this is another Miami deal with only one season guaranteed.