Report: Heat signing Maurice Harkless

Amid a whirlwind saga of trades, Maurice Harkless had a brief theoretical stint with the Heat last year. He never technically joined Miami’s roster from the Trail Blazers, getting re-routed to the Clippers in what became a multi-team trade. The Heat didn’t want Harkless, just a path to landing Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade.
Miami wants Harkless, now though.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Free agent F Moe Harkless has agreed to a one-year, $3.6M deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN.
Harkless turned down more lucrative deals for a chance to play a prominent role with defending Eastern Conference champions — and re-enter a more cash-flushed free agent marketplace in 2021. https://t.co/hMY4LMgS6D
The Heat can fit Harkless into the bi-annual exception ($3,623,000). In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Harkless’ actual salary is $3,623,000 and just got rounded down in reporting.
However, using the bi-annual exception would hard-cap Miami. So, the Heat could always sign Harkless through the non-taxpayer mid-level exception depending how the rest of their offseason goes.
Harkless provides depth as a defensive-minded forward with Derrick Jones Jr. headed to the Trail Blazers and Jae Crowder an unrestricted free agent.
Of course, this is another Miami deal with only one season guaranteed.