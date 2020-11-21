Report: Heat signing Maurice Harkless

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Amid a whirlwind saga of trades, Maurice Harkless had a brief theoretical stint with the Heat last year. He never technically joined Miami’s roster from the Trail Blazers, getting re-routed to the Clippers in what became a multi-team trade. The Heat didn’t want Harkless, just a path to landing Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade.

Miami wants Harkless, now though.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent F Moe Harkless has agreed to a one-year, $3.6M deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Harkless turned down more lucrative deals for a chance to play a prominent role with defending Eastern Conference champions — and re-enter a more cash-flushed free agent marketplace in 2021. https://t.co/hMY4LMgS6D — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

The Heat can fit Harkless into the bi-annual exception ($3,623,000). In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Harkless’ actual salary is $3,623,000 and just got rounded down in reporting.

However, using the bi-annual exception would hard-cap Miami. So, the Heat could always sign Harkless through the non-taxpayer mid-level exception depending how the rest of their offseason goes.

Harkless provides depth as a defensive-minded forward with Derrick Jones Jr. headed to the Trail Blazers and Jae Crowder an unrestricted free agent.

Of course, this is another Miami deal with only one season guaranteed.