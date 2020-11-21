Report: Hawks signing Rajon Rondo (two years, $15M)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rajon Rondo‘s championship association, built early in his career and sustained with the Lakers’ title this year, keeps him in demand.

Rondo will leave the Lakers for a raise with the Hawks.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Free agent guard Rajon Rondo has reached an agreement with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-year, $15 million deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 21, 2020

That’s a lot money for Rondo, whose play has been uneven in the journeyman phase of his career. He played well for the Lakers in the playoffs. But he struggled with Los Angeles before that… and Bulls before that… and Mavericks before that. Positive stints with the Pelicans and Kings were mixed in. But Atlanta can’t count on stellar production from a 34-year-old Rondo.

At least the Hawks won’t ask for much. Trae Young is the starting point guard and franchise player. Atlanta is also signing Kris Dunn, who will apparently primarily play on the wing but can play point guard.

If all goes well, Rondo will provide veteran mentorship and solid backup minutes, help the Hawks – whose win now push also includes signing Danilo Gallinari – make the postseason and even deliver some playoff-Rondo games.

But at this price, there’s plenty of downside risk – especially with how Rondo’s stubborn attitude toward coaches influences Young.