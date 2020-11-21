Report: Hawks signing Kris Dunn (two years, $10 million)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Hawks added even more offense with Danilo Gallinari.

Now, they’re adding defense with Kris Dunn.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent guard Kris Dunn has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Player option on the second year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

The Hawks could give Dunn $9,772,350 through the room exception. Perhaps, that’s Dunn’s deal with rounding in the reporting. Or maybe it’s actually $10 million, which would cut into Atlanta’s cap space. A $10 million contract could have given the Hawks an edge over other room-exception offers.

Dunn could back up Trae Young at point guard. That’s the position Dunn prefers to play. However, Atlanta could always sign another backup point guard and play Dunn on the wing, where his exceptional perimeter defense would still shine. Dunn’s clunky outside shooting limits him with the ball in his hands.

Whatever role they envision for him, the Hawks won’t have to sweat out a matching period. The Bulls declined to make Dunn a restricted free agent.