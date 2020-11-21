Report: Carmelo Anthony re-signing with Trail Blazers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Carmelo Anthony, on the verge of slipping from the NBA, resuscitated his career with the Trail Blazers. Anthony was so happy about the opportunity to keep playing, he said he wanted to finish his career in Portland.

It’ll at least continue there.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Carmelo Anthony is finalizing a deal to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

One-year deal for Carmelo Anthony in Portland, sources said. https://t.co/3AiNteh9GN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Good for Anthony getting another contract. He considered retirement before the Trail Blazers’ suffered enough injuries to sign him. Portland even started Anthony, which he has shown is important to him. Anthony made good in the opportunity, finding a decent blend between complementing Damian Lillard/C.J. McCollum and hunting his own shots as he did over a Hall of Fame career primarily with the Knicks and Nuggets.

But the Trail Blazers have far better options at forward now.

Portland is trading for Robert Covington, signing Derrick Jones Jr. and re-signing Rodney Hood, who should be healthier. Zach Collins could be healthier. Gary Trent Jr. was a breakout player in the bubble.

Where does that leave Anthony? Perhaps more importantly, how will he feel about it?