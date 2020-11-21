Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Amid all the craziness of free agency opening: Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t agreed to a super-max contract extension with the Bucks.

Maybe relatedly, the Mavericks are clearing 2021 cap space in a three-team trade with the Pistons and Thunder.

The deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Mavericks:

Pistons:

Give: Trevor Ariza

Get: Delon Wright

Thunder:

Give: James Johnson

Get: Trevor Ariza, Justin Jackson, pick(s)

A solid player all-around player, Wright ($8,526,316) had a moderate salary for 2021-22 that Dallas might prefer to have off its books. Johnson (and Jackson) have expiring contracts.

Amid their focus on bigs, the Pistons had neglected their backcourt. Wright could become their starting shooting guard. He could also play point guard, though Derrick Rose and No. 7 pick Killian Hayes are at the position.

Nobody wants Ariza, who has gone from the Trail Blazers to the Rockets to the Pistons to Thunder in recent days. Oklahoma City gets pick(s) for taking him and Jackson. It’s unclear whether Dallas, Detroit or both is sending the pick(s) to the Thunder. These are all fairly neutral-value-in-a-vacuum players being swapped.