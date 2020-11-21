Bucks paying Pat Connaughton more after contract issue

By Dan FeldmanNov 21, 2020, 7:57 PM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo is ostensibly evaluating whether to sign a super-max extension with the Bucks.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee had its sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic fall apart, faces a tampering investigation and now had to re-work its deal for Pat Connaughton after the originally reported terms weren’t salary-cap legal.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Bucks are re-signing Connaughton through Early Bird Rights. But Early Bird contracts must be for at least two seasons, not including options. The original deal was for only one season before a player option.

Milwaukee could have signed Connaughton to the original terms through the mid-level exception. Except D.J. Austin then took up too much of the mid-level exception for that.

So, Connaughton will get an Early Bird contract – one worth nearly twice as much as the original deal.

Here are the old terms and new terms, assuming reported total salaries are precise and max raises:

Season Old terms New terms
2021-22 $3,990,385 $4,938,272
2022-23 $4,309,615 $5,333,333
2023-24 $5,728,395
Total $8,300,000 $16,000,000

Player option

This looks like a costly mistake for a team encumbered by a hard cap… and trying to convince a superstar to entrust it with the next stage of his career.