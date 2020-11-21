Bucks paying Pat Connaughton more after contract issue

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ostensibly evaluating whether to sign a super-max extension with the Bucks.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee had its sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic fall apart, faces a tampering investigation and now had to re-work its deal for Pat Connaughton after the originally reported terms weren’t salary-cap legal.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1330248835294179332
The Bucks are re-signing Connaughton through Early Bird Rights. But Early Bird contracts must be for at least two seasons, not including options. The original deal was for only one season before a player option.
Milwaukee could have signed Connaughton to the original terms through the mid-level exception. Except D.J. Austin then took up too much of the mid-level exception for that.
So, Connaughton will get an Early Bird contract – one worth nearly twice as much as the original deal.
Here are the old terms and new terms, assuming reported total salaries are precise and max raises:
|Season
|Old terms
|New terms
|2021-22
|$3,990,385
|$4,938,272
|2022-23
|$4,309,615
|$5,333,333
|2023-24
|$5,728,395
|Total
|$8,300,000
|$16,000,000
Player option
This looks like a costly mistake for a team encumbered by a hard cap… and trying to convince a superstar to entrust it with the next stage of his career.