Report: Timberwolves re-signing Malik Beasley to four-year, $60M contract

The Timberwolves just drafted shooting guard Anthony Edwards No. 1.

But Minnesota will still sign incumbent shooting guard Malik Beasley to a lucrative new contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Restricted free agent Malik Beasley (@Mbeasy5) has agreed to a four-year, $60M deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agent Brian Jungreis told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Beasley rejected a three-year, $30 million contract extension from the Nuggets before last season. So, he comes out way ahead.

Between joining Minnesota just prior to the trade deadline and the Timberwolves’ season ending prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Beasley really shined in a limited sample. The 23-year-old is a high-volume and highly efficient 3-point shooter.

Still, it’s somewhat surprising Beasley secured such a big contract for a few reasons: