Report: Pistons signing Mason Plumlee (three years, $25M), Jahlil Okafor

An early contender for worst signing of free agency… Pistons with Mason Plumlee.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a three-year, $25M deal with the Detroit Pistons, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

Free agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

In a league overstuffed with centers, Plumlee doesn’t shine. At 6-foot-11, Plumlee is an effective interior defender, and he moves well enough not to be an absolute liability on the perimeter. He’s also a solid passer for his position. But he doesn’t space the floor with shooting and is too prone to committing turnovers and fouling.

Jahlil Okafor, who surely came cheaper, is yet another limited center on a team that also drafted Isaiah Stewart No. 16.

Even if Detroit has no plans for Dewayne Dedmon (who could get re-traded) and Tony Bradley (who was the cost of getting the No. 38 pick), this is already pushing the limit on roster spots for centers – none of whom are that good.

The Pistons could still re-sign Christian Wood – yes, another center, but one with more talent – with the Early Bird Exception ($10 million). But he might get bigger offers elsewhere, and this suggests Detroit isn’t prioritizing him.